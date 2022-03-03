Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram': Makers To Announce Release Date On March 14

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj's much awaited film 'Vikram' has been creating buzz ever since the casting of three powerful performers- Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil was announced. Now, the movie makers have announced that the film's release date will be announced on March 14.

The film's production house, Raajkamal Films International, made the announcement through social media.

Sethupathi will be seen as the villain in the film, whereas Faasil is expected to be seen in an impactful role.

Apart from star cast, the film also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles. The technical crew of Vikram includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj.

The film had revealed Haasan's first look on his birthday, 2021, which had raised the bar of expectations from the fans.

Last month, Haasan had announced that he won't be continuing with the role of host for Tamil reality show 'Bigg Boss Ultimate', as his shooting dates were clashing with 'Vikram'. Actor Silambaran has taken the role now and will be hosting the remaining episodes of the reality show.