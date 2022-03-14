Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil Starrer ‘Vikram’ To Release On June 3

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, ‘Vikram’, which stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil finally has a release date now. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil Starrer ‘Vikram’ To Release On June 3
'Vikram' Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 12:02 pm

The release date of actor Kamal Haasan's forthcoming film, ‘Vikram’, has been finally announced. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's action flick also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent parts. Ulaganayagan gave a behind-the-scenes video to all his fans on social media and said that ‘Vikram’ would be released in theatres globally on June 3. The making video has grabbed everyone's interest.

This morning, Kamal Haasan took to social media to share a making video, and along with that, he wrote, "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3 (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Related stories

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram': Makers To Announce Release Date On March 14

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer 'Vikram's Shooting Over

Kamal Haasan Exits 'Bigg Boss Utlimate' As Dates Clash With 'Vikram'

‘Vikram’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Kanagaraj completed the filming a few days ago and published a video starring Fahadh Faasil. ‘Vikram’ was intended to be released in April, but it was delayed for a variety of reasons.

For the unversed, ‘Vikram’ is a big-budget film produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, and Shivani Narayanan are also set to star in the film.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Tamil Films Tamil Cinema Tamil Movie Actor/Actress Film Actor Film Actress Kamal Haasan Vijay Sethupathi Fahad Faasil Kamal Haasan Vijay Sethupathi Fahadh Faasil Chennai Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live