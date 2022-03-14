Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil Starrer ‘Vikram’ To Release On June 3

The release date of actor Kamal Haasan's forthcoming film, ‘Vikram’, has been finally announced. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's action flick also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent parts. Ulaganayagan gave a behind-the-scenes video to all his fans on social media and said that ‘Vikram’ would be released in theatres globally on June 3. The making video has grabbed everyone's interest.

This morning, Kamal Haasan took to social media to share a making video, and along with that, he wrote, "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3 (sic)."

‘Vikram’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Kanagaraj completed the filming a few days ago and published a video starring Fahadh Faasil. ‘Vikram’ was intended to be released in April, but it was delayed for a variety of reasons.

For the unversed, ‘Vikram’ is a big-budget film produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, and Shivani Narayanan are also set to star in the film.

