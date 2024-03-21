Kalki Koechlin Reflects On How Poetry Helps Her Articulate Her Thoughts: It's Like Therapy

On the occasion of World Poetry Day, actress Kalki Koechlin has opened up about what the craft of writing means to her. During a conversation with the Hindustan Times, the actress shed light upon how poetry has helped her in various ways, as well as the role it has played in helping her get in touch with her emotions and feelings.
“I don’t remember how it all started for me. I was very young when I started writing poems. And the only reason I know about it is because my mom kept all of it. I wrote when I was six about butterflies and other things that a kid can write,” Koechlin said. She further went on to state that it was her mother, Francoise Armandie, who gifted her books on poems as a child, which she would enjoy reading.
When asked about how writing helps her highlight her own experiences and instances, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ star stated it’s like “therapy” for her; a way for her to express her emotions. “There are times when you might be feeling certain emotions, like anger, sadness and anxiety, on the outside, but don’t exactly know why you are feeling those emotions. When I write poems, I feel like I am peeling the lawyers one by one and getting in touch with my deep emotions and feelings,” she further went on to add.
The 40-year-old star, whose daughter is also somewhat following her footsteps, doesn’t really publish much of her work. She is of the belief that her work isn’t “worthy of getting printed.” But, she did mention that she’s working on it. The actress isn’t opposed to the idea of putting her work out there for the world to read, but maybe at some point in the future, when she has a collection long enough, she might just do it.
Meanwhile, on another note, the star has her own book on motherhood titled ‘The Elephant in the Womb.’