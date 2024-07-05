'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark In India

Talking about 'Kalki's worldwide box office collection, it has crossed Rs 700 crore mark on day 7, and it is expected that it would cross the Rs 750 crore mark on day 8. As per trade experts, the film will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in the upcoming days. It is to be noted that the box office collections of films like 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' stand at over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. So, let's see if Prabhas starrer will be able to break the lifetime records of these films or not. For the unversed, as per reports, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is made on a huge amount of Rs 600 crore.