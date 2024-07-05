Art & Entertainment

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark In India

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas starrer has collected Rs 22.4 crore nett on the eighth day of its release.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 8
info_icon

Prabhas-led sci-fi thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' is ruling the domestic as well worldwide box office. Though the film saw a decline in its collections on day 8 of its release, it crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India and is likely to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office soon.

As per a report in industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 8, 'Kalki' earned Rs 22.4 crore nett at the Indian box office, almost the same as the day 7 collections, which was Rs 22.25 nett in all languages. So, the total collection of the Nag Ashwin directorial stands at Rs 414.85 crore in eight days, with over Rs 160 crore coming from the Hindi version and Rs 210 crore from the film’s Telugu version in India.

On its opening day, 'Kalki 2898 AD' earned Rs 95 crore nett in India and grossed nearly Rs 200 crore worldwide. It emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, within seven days.

Talking about 'Kalki's worldwide box office collection, it has crossed Rs 700 crore mark on day 7, and it is expected that it would cross the Rs 750 crore mark on day 8. As per trade experts, the film will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in the upcoming days. It is to be noted that the box office collections of films like 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' stand at over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. So, let's see if Prabhas starrer will be able to break the lifetime records of these films or not. For the unversed, as per reports, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is made on a huge amount of Rs 600 crore.

The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani and Shobana among others. Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma had and Mrunal Thakur had surprise cameo appearances in the film.

