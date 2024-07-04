'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week

Talking about 'Kalki's box office collection in India, it is inching closer to Rs 400 crore mark and today, it will easily surpass the mark. It made an opening of Rs 95.3 crore, followed by Rs 59.3 crore on day 2. On day 3, the sci-fi thriller raked in Rs 66.2 crore, on day 4, it minted Rs 88.2 crore and Rs 34.15 crore on day 5. On day 6, the collection dropped as it earned Rs 27.05 crore. On day 7, 'Kalki' saw further dip as it collected only Rs 23.2 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. The total collection of the Prabhas-led film now stands at Rs 393.4 crore (in India) in one week.