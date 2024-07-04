Art & Entertainment

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas starrer is inching closer to Rs 400 crore in India. It has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark globally.

Prabhas in Kalki
'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7 Photo: X
info_icon

'Kalki 2898 AD' which released worldwide last week on June 27, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The pan-India film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan among others, is minting moolah at the box office. The Nag Ashwin directorial has already made Rs 700 crore worldwide in one week. 

Makers shared the box office numbers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' on their X handle. Production house, Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that 'Kalki 2898 AD' has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in the film’s opening week.

The production house shared a poster of Deepika Padukone which is a scene from the film. “The dream run continues," they wrote sharing the worldwide box office collection of 'Kalki'.

Talking about 'Kalki's box office collection in India, it is inching closer to Rs 400 crore mark and today, it will easily surpass the mark. It made an opening of Rs 95.3 crore, followed by Rs 59.3 crore on day 2. On day 3, the sci-fi thriller raked in Rs 66.2 crore, on day 4, it minted Rs 88.2 crore and Rs 34.15 crore on day 5. On day 6, the collection dropped as it earned Rs 27.05 crore. On day 7, 'Kalki' saw further dip as it collected only Rs 23.2 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. The total collection of the Prabhas-led film now stands at Rs 393.4 crore (in India) in one week.

The same report also stated that 'Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 31.38% Telugu occupancy (2D) on Wednesday and 30.59% occupancy in 3D.

'Kalki' scripted history by becoming the third biggest opener in Indian cinema as it reportedly earned Rs 180 crore worldwide. It surpassed the global opening records of Yash's 'KGF 2' (Rs 159 crore), Prabhas' 'Salaar' (Rs 158 crore), Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' (Rs 142.75 crore), 'Sahoo' (Rs 130 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (Rs 129 crore).

The film is a blend of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. It mainly revolves around four characters- pregnant woman named Sumathi (Deepika Padukone), who is carrying a child that is the apparently the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, the immortal Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who has to protect the unborn child, a villain named Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan), who rules the Complex and Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter who wants to get into the Complex by hook or by crook.

'Kalki' also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani and Shobana among others.

