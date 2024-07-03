'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India

'Kalki 2898 AD' has been creating tsunami at the box office not only in India but also worldwide. The Nag Ashwin directorial released worldwide on June 27 in five languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Reportedly, the film already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark globally in five days. As per a report in Sacnilk, on day 6, 'Kalki 2898 AD' witnessed a drop in its collections as it earned Rs 27.05 crore nett in India (in all languages) which is so far the lowest since the day of its release.