'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas starrer saw a drop in its collections on day 6. It collected only Rs 27.05 crore nett in India.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has been creating tsunami at the box office not only in India but also worldwide. The Nag Ashwin directorial released worldwide on June 27 in five languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Reportedly, the film already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark globally in five days. As per a report in Sacnilk, on day 6, 'Kalki 2898 AD' witnessed a drop in its collections as it earned Rs 27.05 crore nett in India (in all languages) which is so far the lowest since the day of its release.

On day 1, 'Kalki' earned Rs 95.3 crore, on day 2, it raked in Rs 59.3 crore, on day 3, the sci-fi thriller pocketed Rs 66.2 crore, on day 4, it earned Rs 88.2 crore and Rs 34.15 crore on day 5. The total collection of the Prabhas-led film stands at Rs 370.2 crore crore in six days. It is expected to cross Rs 400 crore mark in India by the end of this weekend.

'Kalki 2898 AD' had an overall 36.92% Telugu occupancy (in 2D) and 35.14% occupancy (in 3D) on Tuesday.

The film took a thunderous opening of Rs 191 crore globally. It surpassed the global opening records of Yash's 'KGF 2' (Rs 159 crore), Prabhas' 'Salaar' (Rs 158 crore), Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' (Rs 142.75 crore), Prabhas ' 'Sahoo' (Rs 130 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (Rs 129 crore).

'Kalki' has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Shobana among others had special appearances. Celebs like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma and Mrunal Thakur also had cameo appearances.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has no major competitors till July 26. Hollywood film 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is releasing on July 26. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha' which was supposed to be released on July 5, has been pushed. The new release date is yet to be announced.

