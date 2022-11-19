Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kajol Reunites With Her First Co-Star Kamal Sadanah After 30 Years On 'Salaam Venky' Set

Bollywood actress Kajol reunited with her maiden film 'Bekhudi' co-star Kamal Sadanah after three decades on the sets of 'Salaam Venky'.

New poster of Salaam Venky
New poster of Salaam Venky Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 4:47 pm

Bollywood actress Kajol reunited with her maiden film 'Bekhudi' co-star Kamal Sadanah after three decades on the sets of 'Salaam Venky'.

Director Revathy kept Kamal's casting as a mystery specially from Kajol and surprised her on the set of the film.

The film features a huge ensemble of actors including Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Rahul Bose. The trailer also revealed that Aamir Khan plays an important role in the film.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kajol Salaam Venky
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources