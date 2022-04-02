Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kajol Has A Unique Birthday Wish For Husband Ajay Devgn

Actress Kajol who is known for her funny and witty side, had a unique birthday wish for her husband and actor Ajay Devgn. Instead of wishing the actor, she went on to wish him for Gudi Padwa. Devgn then had to remind his wife to wish him for his birthday.

Kajol Has A Unique Birthday Wish For Husband Ajay Devgn
Kajol and Ajay Devgn Instagram/ @kajol

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 6:51 pm

Actress Kajol is known for her funny self. She wished her husband and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in her unique way. Devgn who celebrates his birthday on April 2, has turned 53. The actress shared a throwback photo of her and Devgn and captioned it as, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Related stories

Rohit Shetty: Ajay Devgn Always Wanted To Be A Director, Not An Actor

Here's What Kajol Is Planning To Do On Her 47th Birthday And Details About The Rumoured Project With SRK

Kajol Has A Hilarious Reply To A Fan Asking Her 'Would You Marry SRK If You Didn't Meet Ajay?'; Check It Out


Instead of wishing her husband on his birthday, the actress wished him for Gudi Padwa. Devgn then had to remind her to wish him for his birthday. The throwback photo of the couple is enthralling and magical. 


Recently, on February 24, the couple celebrated 23 years of marriage. While sharing a monochrome photo of them both, Kajol had said, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either way since we both know how u feel about award functions, I'm taking a bow now."

Devgn had replied, "I got my award 23 years ago.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)


According to NDTV, the actress had also wished Devgn last year when he completed 30 years in the Indian film industry. She wished and praised the actor by writing, "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking! #hetheman #soproudofyou #workisworship."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)


Talking about the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in ‘Runway 34’ set to release on April 29. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ in an extended cameo. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajay Devgn Kajol Couple Celebrity Couple Birthday Wishes Instagram Art And Entertainment RRR Runway 34 Kajol Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgn India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of India Vs England, FIH Pro League 2021-22: Watch IND Vs ENG Hockey Matches Live

Live Streaming Of India Vs England, FIH Pro League 2021-22: Watch IND Vs ENG Hockey Matches Live

McLeodganj, Himachal's Prized Tourist Destination, Sitting On A Time Bomb

McLeodganj, Himachal's Prized Tourist Destination, Sitting On A Time Bomb