Actress Kajol is known for her funny self. She wished her husband and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in her unique way. Devgn who celebrates his birthday on April 2, has turned 53. The actress shared a throwback photo of her and Devgn and captioned it as, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday."



Instead of wishing her husband on his birthday, the actress wished him for Gudi Padwa. Devgn then had to remind her to wish him for his birthday. The throwback photo of the couple is enthralling and magical.



Recently, on February 24, the couple celebrated 23 years of marriage. While sharing a monochrome photo of them both, Kajol had said, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either way since we both know how u feel about award functions, I'm taking a bow now."

Devgn had replied, "I got my award 23 years ago.”



According to NDTV, the actress had also wished Devgn last year when he completed 30 years in the Indian film industry. She wished and praised the actor by writing, "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking! #hetheman #soproudofyou #workisworship."



Talking about the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in ‘Runway 34’ set to release on April 29. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ in an extended cameo.