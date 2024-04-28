K-Pop Girl Group NATURE Announces Disbandment After Six Years, Agency Issues A Statement

Korean girl group NATURE made headlines due to their sudden hiatus since last year. And as per latest developments, the group announced their disbandment. n.CH Entertainment, their agency, disclosed on April 27 that the members would be pursuing different careers and will be going their separate ways.
The K-Pop band, which consisted of Lu, Aurora, Saebom, Chaebin, Loha, Uchae and Sunshine, will be parting ways, except for Sohee, who will continue to embark on her singing and acting journey under the same agency.
According to Soompi, the agency’s statement started off with them extending their thanks to all the fans who have supported the group since their debut.
Advertisement
“NATURE, who has received love from their fans while working hard for the past several years following their debut, is ending all official activities as a group. We would like to sincerely apologize for having to convey this news to the many fans who have been waiting for NATURE’s return. After lengthy consideration and in-depth discussions with the members about their future activities and the possibility of promotions, it was decided that the group’s activities would come to an end and the members would go their separate ways in the future,” the statement read.
Informing of Sohee’s activities, the statement continued, “Although the group’s activities have come to an end, member Sohee will remain with our agency and continue to pursue various solo activities in the future, including music and acting.”
Advertisement
“We would like to thank everyone who has given [NATURE] lots of love and support up until now, and we hope that you continue to support and cheer on each of the NATURE members in the future as well,” the statement from the agency concluded.
NATURE made a grand debut in 2018, enchanting fans with a string of hit tracks and winning them over with their infectious energy, immense talent and catchy tunes. However, their trajectory shifted after the release of their third mini-album, ‘NATURE WORLD: CODE W,’ in November 2022, which drove them into a hiatus.
Despite this unforeseen break, they made a comeback in June 2023 with the single ‘Fly High,’ but many had started to speculate that their disbandment isn’t too far away. With all the success that came along to the members of the group, they faced numerous challenges, including health issues and many members leaving in the early stages of the band’s debut, eventually leading to disbandment.