K-Pop Girl Group NATURE Announces Disbandment After Six Years, Agency Issues A Statement

“NATURE, who has received love from their fans while working hard for the past several years following their debut, is ending all official activities as a group. We would like to sincerely apologize for having to convey this news to the many fans who have been waiting for NATURE’s return. After lengthy consideration and in-depth discussions with the members about their future activities and the possibility of promotions, it was decided that the group’s activities would come to an end and the members would go their separate ways in the future,” the statement read.