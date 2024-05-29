K Drama

Watch: ‘Lovely Runner’ Stars Byeon Woo-seok And Kim Hye-yoon Express Gratitude To Fans For Supporting The Show

After 16 episodes, 'Lovely Runner' ended with a bang. Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon thanked fans for supporting the show.

IMDb
Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon in 'Lovely Runner' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

After 16 gripping episodes, ‘Lovely Runner’ has ended on a high note. As fans are still reeling over the end of the show, the actors of the show - Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung-hyub - have expressed their gratitude to their fans.

In a video shared by tvN, the actors spoke to the fans and thanked them for supporting the show. ‘Lovely Runner’ is a time-slip romance drama that explores the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye-yoon stars as Im Sol, a devoted fan heartbroken by the death of her favourite star, Ryu Sun-jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo-seok. Determined to save him, she travels back in time to change his fate.

Expressing his gratitude, Byeon Woo-seok said, “Although I had dreamed that a moment like this would someday come, I never expected it to arrive at once so suddenly, so everything still feels surreal. I lived as Sun-jae for over a year, and even now, I’m still overwhelmed with indescribable emotions. This drama was like a dream and was the most meaningful one for me, I hope it was the same for the viewers too.” He also expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to play the role of Sun-jae.

Similarly, Kim Hye-yoon added, “I spent four seasons with Sol. Every moment of playing her was filled with joyful memories, and I was very happy. It’s such a pity that it’s ended now, but I want to thank everyone who loved Sol, a character I will always remember in my heart… During my time as Sol, I learned a lot not just as an actress but also as a person.” She also called it an ‘honour’ to play the role of Im Sol.

Song Geon-hee, who received praise for his outstanding performance as Kim Tae-sung, and Lee Seung-hyub, who starred as Baek In-hyuk have also expressed their gratitude and thanked fans for the love they received from the drama.

According to Nielsen Korea, the finale episode garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.8%, which is the drama’s personal best. All 16 episodes of ‘Lovely Runner’ are now available to stream on Viki.

