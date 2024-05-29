Expressing his gratitude, Byeon Woo-seok said, “Although I had dreamed that a moment like this would someday come, I never expected it to arrive at once so suddenly, so everything still feels surreal. I lived as Sun-jae for over a year, and even now, I’m still overwhelmed with indescribable emotions. This drama was like a dream and was the most meaningful one for me, I hope it was the same for the viewers too.” He also expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to play the role of Sun-jae.