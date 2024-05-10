Is Byeon Woo-seok Dating Model Jeon Ji-su? Here's What The 'Lovely Runner' Actor's Agency Has To Say

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok and popular model Jeon Ji-su recently found themselves embroiled in dating rumours after both shared similar pictures on Instagram. Sharp-eyed netizens noticed a pattern in their posts, leading to speculation about their relationship. However, now the actor’s agency quickly denied the rumours, offering clarification.
Recently, online communities circulated old posts speculating that the actor-model duo are romantically linked. This speculation stemmed from a series of Instagram posts showing them in similar locations, coupled with the fact that they follow each other on the platform. The snapshots shared by the pair showcased visits to museums, trekking adventures, and leisurely moments at an outdoor café.
VARO Entertainment, the actor’s agency, has responded to these rumours by stating that the dating speculation is unfounded. “The dating rumours are not true. They are friends from college,” adding that many other college friends were also present in these gatherings. The agency further commented that Jeon Ji-su currently has a boyfriend, who is a DJ.
While the agency has denied speculations, fans believe otherwise. One commented, “I feel like they’re just denying it because he’s getting big right now.” Another remarked, “I thought it was a joke at first but... the evidence says otherwise?” A third one said, “This is the most believable Lovestagram I’ve seen in a while.” Another noted, “If he admitted that he’s dating right now, the losses incurred would be enormous.” Another netizen chimed in, stating, “Of course his agency will deny it at all costs.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Byeon Woo-seok is currently starring in the K-Drama, ‘Lovely Runner,’ which has received widespread acclaim. Furthermore, he is gearing up to commence his first-ever fan meet tour beginning in Taipei in June. The tour will then traverse through several Asian cities, including Bangkok, Thailand, Seoul, and Hong Kong, providing a chance for fans worldwide to meet their beloved star.