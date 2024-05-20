'Uncontrollably Fond' Co-Stars Kim Woo-bin And Bae Suzy To Reunite For A Netflix Series 'All The Love You Wish For'

‘My Dearest’ actress Ahn Eun-jin takes on the role of Mi-joo, who’s an enigmatic woman residing under the same roof as Ka-young. ‘Pachinko’ actor Noh Sang-hyun portrays Soo-hyun, a handsome owner of a building who is entangled in a conflict with his brother Jinn. Other than them, ‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ actor Go Kyu-pil takes on the role of Sayyid, Jinn’s assistant who harbours a hidden identity as a black jaguar, as well as ‘The 8 Show’ star Lee Zoo-young will play Min-ji, Ka-young’s sole confidante and friend.