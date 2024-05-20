K Drama

'Uncontrollably Fond' Co-Stars Kim Woo-bin And Bae Suzy To Reunite For A Netflix Series 'All The Love You Wish For'

Kim Woo-bin will be sharing screen space with Bae Suzy after a span of eight years.

Instagram
Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Uncontrollably Fond’ co-stars Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are set to reunite in an upcoming Netflix project. Their on-screen romance captivated viewers in 2016, setting a high standard for K-Dramas. Fans have long awaited either a sequel or a new show starring the two sensations, and it appears their wishes have been granted as Netflix prepares for a new series described to be a “zero-stress, life-or-death romantic comedy about a millennia-old genie.”

The South Korean superstars, who mesmerized enthusiasts with their undeniable on-screen chemistry, are poised to headline another sensation titled ‘All The Love You Wish For.’ This project is a collaboration with acclaimed ‘Goblin’ writer Kim Eun-sook and ‘Extreme Job’ director Lee Byung-hun.

Netflix Korea officially announced the production and cast lineup of the drama ‘All The Love You Wish For’ on May 20, unveiling photos from its first script reading. The series is described as a fantasy romantic comedy revolving around an excessively emotional genie confined for centuries within a lamp and the woman who aids him in breaking free from his captivity.

Kim Woo-bin portrays Jinn, the temperamental genie who awakens after a thousand years, while Bae Suzy takes on the role of Ka-young, a human devoid of any emotions. The reunion of these two heightens anticipation for their chemistry.

The show also stars many other actors in key roles, and they are expected to add excitement to the narrative.

‘My Dearest’ actress Ahn Eun-jin takes on the role of Mi-joo, who’s an enigmatic woman residing under the same roof as Ka-young. ‘Pachinko’ actor Noh Sang-hyun portrays Soo-hyun, a handsome owner of a building who is entangled in a conflict with his brother Jinn. Other than them, ‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ actor Go Kyu-pil takes on the role of Sayyid, Jinn’s assistant who harbours a hidden identity as a black jaguar, as well as ‘The 8 Show’ star Lee Zoo-young will play Min-ji, Ka-young’s sole confidante and friend.

With an intriguing yet familiar premise and a stellar cast, this series is poised to become a captivating addition to the list of K-Dramas on Netflix. Produced by Haw & Dam Pictures, the premiere date for ‘All The Love You Wish For’ is expected to be announced soon.

