K Drama

Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' Keeps The No.1 Crown, IVE's 'HEYA' Makes It To The Charts

Yet another crazy week for K-Pop lovers. Here are the top 10 songs for you this week:

Jimin, Jung Kook, Jennie-Zico, IVE Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Over the past few weeks we have seen a roller coaster on the charts, from having an english song on it to having new songs debut at top positions. However, there have been certain constants as well like the songs from BTS's Jimin and Jung Kook. This week as well, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' has maintained it position on top and taken its streak to a solid 59 weeks now. We hear you Jimin fans, loud and clear. Interestingly, 'SPOT!' by Zico and Jennie which entered on position 2 last week, dropped to position 5 this week.

Keeping ILLIT's 'Magnetic' on the steady position 4, Jung Kook's 'Seven (Explicit Version)' featuring Latto and Jimin's 'Like Crazy (English Version)' jumped up to 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. The songs on positions 6 to 9 which also belong to the two BTS members have retained their positions from the last week, adding to their streaks.

'HEYA' by IVE which released two weeks back debuted on the charts ranking at the position 32. This week, however, has been boosting for the song as it jumped up directly to position 10 and secured a name amongst the top 10 songs for this week. It is indeed interesting to watch how long Jimin and Jung Kook continue to dominate the korean charts pushing newer releases off the top 10 ranks.

Without anymore ado, let's get your playlists jamming to these top 10 songs of the week:

1. 'Like Crazy' - Jimin (597,290 Streams)

2. 'Seven (Ft. Latto) (Explicit Version)' - Jung Kook, Latto          (409,499 Streams)

3. 'Like Crazy (English Version)' - Jimin (376,400 Streams)

4. 'Magnetic' - ILLIT (336,739 Streams)

5. 'SPOT!' -ZICO, JENNIE (326,448 Streams)

6. 'Set Me Free Pt.2' - Jimin (315,989 Streams)

7. '3D (Ft. Jack Harlow)' - Jung Kook, Jack Harlow          (282,917 Streams)

8. 'Closer Than This' - Jimin (243,732 Streams)

9. 'Standing Next To You' - Jung Kook (215,246 Streams)

10. 'HEYA' - IVE (207,549 Streams)

