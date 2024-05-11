Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' Keeps The No.1 Crown, IVE's 'HEYA' Makes It To The Charts

Over the past few weeks we have seen a roller coaster on the charts, from having an english song on it to having new songs debut at top positions. However, there have been certain constants as well like the songs from BTS's Jimin and Jung Kook. This week as well, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' has maintained it position on top and taken its streak to a solid 59 weeks now. We hear you Jimin fans, loud and clear. Interestingly, 'SPOT!' by Zico and Jennie which entered on position 2 last week, dropped to position 5 this week.