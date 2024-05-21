On the work front, Dawon debuted as one of the main vocalists of SF9 on October 5, 2016. SF9, now an eight-member group under FNC Entertainment, includes Youngbin, Dawon, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani. The group transitioned to eight members after the actor Rowoon departed in late 2023 to concentrate on his acting career. Along with his musical pursuits, Dawon has also established himself as an actor, appearing in dramas such as ‘Doom At Your Service’, ‘Click Your Heart’, ‘My 20th Twenty’, and ‘Curtain Call’.