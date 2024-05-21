SF9, a prominent K-pop boy band recognized for their music and dance, is preparing for another significant milestone. In 2023, the band reformed as an 8-member group, while several members began mandatory military service. Dawon is next in line and is gearing up for his mandatory military enlistment. He is set to start his military duties in July 2024.
On Tuesday, FNC Entertainment – the agency behind SF9, shared the news of Dawon’s military enlistment. They shared a statement on their official fan café. The statement reads, “Hello, This is FNC Entertainment. We want to share some news about SF9’s Dawon’s military enlistment. Dawon will join the military as an active duty soldier on July 1.”
The agency asked fans not to crowd at the enlistment site in their statement. They wrote, “To avoid overcrowding at the enlistment site, there won’t be any official event held that day. Since this is a private event for military personnel, we kindly request that fans refrain from visiting the site. We appreciate your cooperation.”
They thanked the fans for constantly supporting SF9 and Dawon. “We sincerely thank you for your love and support for SF9’s Dawon. Please continue to support him until he safely completes his service and returns in good health,” the statement concluded.
The artist will undergo five weeks of basic military training before serving in the unit to which he will be assigned.
On the work front, Dawon debuted as one of the main vocalists of SF9 on October 5, 2016. SF9, now an eight-member group under FNC Entertainment, includes Youngbin, Dawon, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani. The group transitioned to eight members after the actor Rowoon departed in late 2023 to concentrate on his acting career. Along with his musical pursuits, Dawon has also established himself as an actor, appearing in dramas such as ‘Doom At Your Service’, ‘Click Your Heart’, ‘My 20th Twenty’, and ‘Curtain Call’.