Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin, Jung Kook Dominate The Charts, aespa's 'Supernova' Debuts At No.4 Position

Week by week we are witnessing the magic of a strong fandom as Jimin and Jung Kook's singles are not taking the name of leaving their positions of the weekly charts. Yet another week for Jimin's 'Like Crazy' on the top position with the streak of 60 weeks of being on the charts. Jimin's other singles including 'Closer Than This', 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' and 'Like Crazy (English Version)', have also managed to stay back on the charts for another week.