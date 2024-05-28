'Hierarchy' Trailer Review: Lee Chae-min's Secret Mission Will Bring Social Upheaval To A Prestigious School

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated K-Drama, ‘Hierarchy.’ The series, focusing on a teenage scandal, has generated considerable anticipation with the release of its trailer and a new poster.
The 1 minute 23 second trailer is set in the most prestigious school of the country, Jooshin High School, where the air reeks of privilege and hidden secrets and agendas, and only students that are chosen at birth are allowed to attend. In this elite domain, school queen Jung Jae-i and her boyfriend, Kim Ri-an, hold undisputed sway. Alongside them, Yoon He-ra and Lee Woo-jin complete the circle of privileged students who wield authority over the school. Their dominion remains unchallenged until Kang Ha, a scholarship student with a strong vendetta, transfers to the prestigious institution, unsettling the lives of the wealthy students, who treat him like an outsider. Will he expose the truths and secrets, or will the others be able to protect it? That’s what the show is all about.
The spine-chilling opening scene has set the stage for a series that is going to be thoroughly shrouded in mystery and scandal. As news of a student’s demise sends shockwaves through the school community, tensions escalate, and the veneer of secrecy begins to crack. The trailer masterfully captures the simmering conflict between the two sides, hinting at a significant change in the school’s hierarchy and the ways of its functioning. With a blend of romance and mystery, every relationship hangs in the balance, where the price of connection is steep. What’s also interesting is that the trailer skilfully teases without revealing the full plot, promising an enthralling journey that will be exciting to see.
There’s high expectations from the rising stars, including Lee Chae-min, Roh Jeong-eui, Kim Jae-won, Ji Hye-won, Lee Won-jung, Kim Tae-jeong, among others. While we have seen them in supporting roles in other popular shows, anticipation is sky-high to see these young stars having an entire storyline revolving around them.
Additionally, alongside the trailer, the makers also released a fresh poster, featuring the lead cast. The poster’s tagline, “Everyone has a secret worth dying for,” only amplifies the suspense and intrigue surrounding the teen romance series.
Written by Chu Hye-mi, and directed by Bae Hyeon-jin, the seven-episode show, which is centred on the division of students on the basis of their status, will begin streaming from June 7 only on Netflix.