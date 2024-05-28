'Hierarchy' Trailer Review: Lee Chae-min's Secret Mission Will Bring Social Upheaval To A Prestigious School

The 1 minute 23 second trailer is set in the most prestigious school of the country, Jooshin High School, where the air reeks of privilege and hidden secrets and agendas, and only students that are chosen at birth are allowed to attend. In this elite domain, school queen Jung Jae-i and her boyfriend, Kim Ri-an, hold undisputed sway. Alongside them, Yoon He-ra and Lee Woo-jin complete the circle of privileged students who wield authority over the school. Their dominion remains unchallenged until Kang Ha, a scholarship student with a strong vendetta, transfers to the prestigious institution, unsettling the lives of the wealthy students, who treat him like an outsider. Will he expose the truths and secrets, or will the others be able to protect it? That’s what the show is all about.