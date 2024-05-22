Despite not releasing new music in the past few months, BLACKPINK has made history! They have become the first K-Pop girl group to receive a BRIT Gold Certification for an album in the United Kingdom. This significant achievement was attained with their debut studio album, ‘THE ALBUM’, which was released on October 2, 2020, by YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. ‘THE ALBUM’ is the band’s first full-length project since their debut in 2016. With eight tracks and a few collaborations, the album showcases the group’s musical range and global appeal.
The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) confirmed that BLACKPINK’s debut album has officially been certified gold. According to BPI standards, an album earns gold certification after it sells 100,000 units, whereas singles must reach 400,000 units to achieve the same prestigious status.
With this achievement, the quartet has become the first female K-pop act to earn a gold certification for an album in the United Kingdom.
Despite this, at the time of its release, ‘THE ALBUM’ made a remarkable impact. It sold over a million copies in its first month alone and became the best-selling album by a female act domestically at the time. Additionally, ‘THE ALBUM’ received high international acclaim due to two collaborations with Selena Gomez on ‘Ice Cream,’ and with Cardi B on ‘Bet You Wanna.’ The opening track, ‘How You Like That,’ is known to all, and is still considered to be one of their well-known songs.
This achievement has sent fans into a frenzy. Fans took to social media to express their happiness. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “My Queens.” A second fan wrote, “WE ARE PROUD OF YOU GIRLS!!! THE BIGGEST GIRL GROUP IN THE WORLD!!” A third fan chimed in, “This album is a masterpiece and deserves a lot.”
Consisting of JISOO, LISA, ROSÉ, and JENNIE, BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. Their most recent album, ‘BORN PINK,’ which broke records, was released in 2022. Ever since then, fans have been highly awaiting their comeback.