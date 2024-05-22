Despite this, at the time of its release, ‘THE ALBUM’ made a remarkable impact. It sold over a million copies in its first month alone and became the best-selling album by a female act domestically at the time. Additionally, ‘THE ALBUM’ received high international acclaim due to two collaborations with Selena Gomez on ‘Ice Cream,’ and with Cardi B on ‘Bet You Wanna.’ The opening track, ‘How You Like That,’ is known to all, and is still considered to be one of their well-known songs.