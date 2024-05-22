K Drama

BLACKPINK Makes History; Becomes The First K-Pop Girl Group To Clinch BRIT Gold Certification In The UK

BLACKPINK has become the first K-Pop girl group to receive a BRIT Gold Certification in the UK. They achieved this historic feat for their debut full-length album - 'THE ALBUM.'

Instagram
BLACKPINK Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Despite not releasing new music in the past few months, BLACKPINK has made history! They have become the first K-Pop girl group to receive a BRIT Gold Certification for an album in the United Kingdom. This significant achievement was attained with their debut studio album, ‘THE ALBUM’, which was released on October 2, 2020, by YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. ‘THE ALBUM’ is the band’s first full-length project since their debut in 2016. With eight tracks and a few collaborations, the album showcases the group’s musical range and global appeal.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) confirmed that BLACKPINK’s debut album has officially been certified gold. According to BPI standards, an album earns gold certification after it sells 100,000 units, whereas singles must reach 400,000 units to achieve the same prestigious status.

With this achievement, the quartet has become the first female K-pop act to earn a gold certification for an album in the United Kingdom.

BLACKPINKs THE ALBUM
BLACKPINK's 'THE ALBUM' Photo: X
info_icon

Despite this, at the time of its release, ‘THE ALBUM’ made a remarkable impact. It sold over a million copies in its first month alone and became the best-selling album by a female act domestically at the time. Additionally, ‘THE ALBUM’ received high international acclaim due to two collaborations with Selena Gomez on ‘Ice Cream,’ and with Cardi B on ‘Bet You Wanna.’ The opening track, ‘How You Like That,’ is known to all, and is still considered to be one of their well-known songs.

This achievement has sent fans into a frenzy. Fans took to social media to express their happiness. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “My Queens.” A second fan wrote, “WE ARE PROUD OF YOU GIRLS!!! THE BIGGEST GIRL GROUP IN THE WORLD!!” A third fan chimed in, “This album is a masterpiece and deserves a lot.”

Consisting of JISOO, LISA, ROSÉ, and JENNIE, BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. Their most recent album, ‘BORN PINK,’ which broke records, was released in 2022. Ever since then, fans have been highly awaiting their comeback.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, North Block On High Alert; Search Ops Launched
  2. Man Dies Of Beating In Police Custody In UP's Deoria; Cop Booked For Murder
  3. Car Accident In Pune: Juvenile's Father, Two Pub Employees Sent In Police Custody
  4. Kerala: Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 5-Year-Old Girl In Malappuram | All About The Disease
  5. Tripura To Undertake Cleaning Drive Of Rudrasagar Lake
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah And Rupali Ganguly Return As Maya And Monisha For An Ad
  2. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Makes A Floral Statement In A White Sheer Dress For Her Second Appearance
  3. Eijaz Khan Makes A Confession About Breakup With Pavitra Punia: I’d Just Say That I’m Growing
  4. Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant With Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal? Actress' Rep Addresses Rumours
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari Opts For A Golden Ethnic Outfit For First Cannes 2024 Appearance; Check Out
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow
  2. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Shahid Saikat To Make History As Umpires Announced For Match 1
  3. India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics Beat Indiana Pacers 133-128 In Game 1 - In Pics
  5. RCB Cancel Practice And Presser After Virat Kohli Security Threat; Four Arrested
World News
  1. Deadly Heatwave In Mexico Is Making Monkeys Fall Dead From Trees Like Apples
  2. Experience Detroit's Historic Revival: Here's How To Register For Tickets To Free Concert And Tours At Restored Michigan Central Station!
  3. British and Sherpa Climbers Go Missing While Descending Mt. Everest
  4. Pedigree Dog Food Recall Affects Four States - Everything You Need To Know If You're A Pet Owner
  5. Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi Metro Timings Revised For Polling Day; Congress Tells How PM Name Will Be Decided By INDIA Bloc
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow