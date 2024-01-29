Popular Tamil actor Jyotika had recently moved to Mumbai. This move made fans speculate that her marriage with Suriya was on the rocks. In a recent interview, the actor has addressed these speculations and has revealed what she thinks about them.
Jyotika Addresses Split Rumours With Suriya, Reveals The Real Reason Behind Moving To Mumbai
Jyotika has addressed the rumours which allege that her marriage with Suriya is on the rocks. She revealed the real reason behind why she moved to Mumbai.
In a conversation with a media house, Jyothika revealed why she had moved to Mumbai. The actor had put a halt on her career after her marriage to Suriya. However, now she is currently in the second innings of her career. News18 quoted the actor mentioning that she relocated to Mumbai due to her work commitments. Apart from work, she also made the move for the education of her children. She revealed that she relocated so that her children’s education would not affect.
Jyotika revealed that her children are settled in Mumbai, and she does not want to disrupt their education. She also lauded her husband and mentioned how supportive he is. She said, “Suriya is a very supportive husband. He wants me to be happy, and he prioritizes the well-being of our kids. He is someone with big perspectives.”
Her comment thrashes rumours that mentioned that she moved to Mumbai from Chennai because she was not getting along with her in-laws. Jyothika’s comment has made her fans leave a sigh of relief. The actor also revealed that she has a house in Mumbai.
Jyotika is currently taking her career to the next level. She was last seen with Mammootty in ‘Kaathal: The Core.’ She will be next seen in a Bollywood movie along with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Titled ‘Shaitaan’, the film is a remake of a Gujarati film – ‘Vash.’ It is set to release on March 8.