Jyotika Addresses Split Rumours With Suriya, Reveals The Real Reason Behind Moving To Mumbai

In a conversation with a media house, Jyothika revealed why she had moved to Mumbai. The actor had put a halt on her career after her marriage to Suriya. However, now she is currently in the second innings of her career. News18 quoted the actor mentioning that she relocated to Mumbai due to her work commitments. Apart from work, she also made the move for the education of her children. She revealed that she relocated so that her children’s education would not affect.