Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jungles Teach You Patience, Says Actress Sadaa

Actress Sadaa, who has turned into an avid wildlife photographer, says that jungles can teach you patience and when time comes, they can test the same too.

Sadaa
Sadaa Instagram/ @sadaa17

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 6:47 pm

Actress Sadaa, who has turned into an avid wildlife photographer, says that jungles can teach you patience and when time comes, they can test the same too.

The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her clicking pictures of Jugni, a young tigress.

She wrote, "When Jugni is in "Peek-a-boo" mood... I later learned that Jugni is the granddaughter of my most beloved tigress Mataram!"

Taking a philosophical route, she then mentioned in her caption, "Jungles teach you patience and test it too. In jungles, it's the law and the will of wild animals that we respect and gladly (do) so!"

She further noted, "They either show up in their full glory or keep you waiting for hours to give just a glimpse. One such instance when Jugni decided to hide behind a rock giving us mortals only glimpses of her!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sadaa (@sadaa17)


"This (is) the ONLY RIGHT WAY to see and experience wild animals, in their natural habitats! Not where tiger cubs are ripped from their mothers and abused to entertain humans, where they are heavily sedated so humans can touch them and make reels", she added.

She then went onto present a sad reality about animals in captivity in Thailand, "I'm referring to all celebs/influencers who are flocking the Thailand Tiger Parks, trying to look brave posing with sedated and exploited tigers (sic)".

She also noted, "The video was shot handheld, kindly excuse the shakes. Had no scope to use a bean bag here!"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sadaa Sadaa Actress Wildlife Photography Instagram Tamil Cinema Telugu Cinema Actor/Actress India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia