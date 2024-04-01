Jung Kyung-ho To Direct His 'Hospital Playlist' Co-Star Jo Jung-suk's Debut Music Video As A Singer

Renowned for his outstanding performances in numerous hit K-Dramas, Jo Jung-suk is set to embark on a new journey by making his debut as a singer. The ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor will unveil his singing talent in Netflix’s upcoming show ‘A-List to Playlist.’
The forthcoming show delves into his journey as a singer, taking place two decades after he garnered fame in movies, television, and theatre. Audiences will witness his songwriting process, song selection, and all the intricacies involved in creating and releasing an album.
What’s also interesting to note is that his ‘Hospital Playlist’ co-star Jung Kyung-ho will be directing the music video. The video will feature his ‘Don’t dare to Dream’ co-star Gong Hyo-jin and ‘Hospital Playlist’ co-star Kim Dae-myung.
In ‘A-List to Playlist,’ his longtime friend and actor Jung Sang-hoon will assume the role of the entertainment head, while actor Moon Sang-hoon will provide further assistance in his debut as a singer.
In addition to these names, Jo Jung-suk’s wife and popular singer Gummy, as well as hip hop icons Dynamic Duo will be making guest appearances in the Netflix series. The camaraderie among all the artists participating in the project will guarantee an enjoyable experience.
According to previous reports, the ‘Captivating the King’ actor will also showcase his singing talent at Blue Square in Yongsa, performing in front of a live audience, which will also be featured as an episode in the upcoming Netflix show.
‘A List to Playlist’ is aimed at supporting Jo Jung-suk for a new chapter in his professional life. Keeping aside his versatile acting prowess, the actor has long kept his passion for songwriting alive, and now that he is finally revealing this side of himself to the world, anticipation runs high to witness a heartfelt singing performance.
More details regarding the show will be announced soon.