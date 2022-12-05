Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Jubin Nautiyal Takes 'Recovery Break'

Jubin Nautiyal Takes 'Recovery Break'

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has taken a "recovery break" after he suffered injuries from falling off a building staircase.

Jubin Nautiyal has sung the song Raatan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah
Jubin Nautiyal has sung the song Raatan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 1:20 pm

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has taken a "recovery break" after he suffered injuries from falling off a building staircase.

Jubin took to Instagram, where he shared that he is on a break. He shared a picture dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a colourful shirt.

He wrote: "Recovery break. See you guys soon."

On December 1, Jubin Nautiyal suffered injuries after he fell from a building staircase and was being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

A statement read: "The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase."

"Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after his accident. He has been advised to not use his right arm."

Singer Jubin has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music industry with global hits like 'Raataan Lambiyaan', 'Lut Gaye', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum', 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra'.

