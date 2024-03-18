JoJo Siwa Gives A Cryptic Response When Asked About Her Love Life, Calls It 'Messy'

Popular American singer and dancer JoJo Siwa is always in the news with her appearances on reality television shows and with her music. In a recent conversation, the 20-year-old personality spilled the beans about her dating life.
JoJo Siwa was recently seen at the 2024 GLAAD Awards that took place in Los Angeles, California. At the red carpet appearance, she was asked about her love life. In a conversation with PEOPLE, she briefly opened up about her dating life. While she didn’t reveal a lot, she gave a cryptic response. Her response has left fans talking and speculating. She said, “Actually, I'm sure you wouldn't like to know, but I'm sure you would like to know. I got a good word for it — messy. I’m messy.”
In an earlier interview with PEOPLE, Siwa revealed that she is unsure if she wants to get into a serious relationship with anyone. She recalled the advice that she had received from Nick Viall, her co-star from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’. She said, “Nick said I can be an idiot with love until I’m 21, so I’ve got six more months.” While her other co-star, Tyler Cameron, said that she should wait until 28 till she decided to settle down with someone.
Recently, she also revealed that she is open to being a mother. In a conversation with E!, she mentioned that she wants to have three kids and she has even planned their names. She also revealed that she has found a sperm donor. She said, “I cannot wait to have kids. I got my three kids’ names picked out—Freddie, Eddie and Teddie.” She further continued, ‘Got a sperm donor lined up and all! We’re ready! Just gotta be patient.’"
JoJo Siwa was last seen in ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.’