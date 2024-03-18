JoJo Siwa Gives A Cryptic Response When Asked About Her Love Life, Calls It 'Messy'

In an earlier interview with PEOPLE, Siwa revealed that she is unsure if she wants to get into a serious relationship with anyone. She recalled the advice that she had received from Nick Viall, her co-star from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’. She said, “Nick said I can be an idiot with love until I’m 21, so I’ve got six more months.” While her other co-star, Tyler Cameron, said that she should wait until 28 till she decided to settle down with someone.