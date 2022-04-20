Johnny Depp Testifies Against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp testified in his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife, actress Amber Heard in Virginia on April 19. While the actor outright rejected Heard's charges of abuse and went on to claim that he never struck her.

As reported by Pinkvilla, in the testimony, Depp's evidence also included some important admissions, such as his admission to taking narcotics to "numb" himself from the traumas of his past.

The 58-year-old actor also discussed his early connection with Amber Heard, which he described as "too good to be true" during his testimony.

In the testimony, Depp also spoke up about how Heard was at the start of their relationship. He, "She was attentive. She was loving. She was smart. She was kind. She was funny. She was understanding." However, he also added that within just a year, she had become a completely different person.

As per the Pinkvilla report, Depp also touched up the statements of him allegedly referring to Heard as ‘rotting corpse’. He apologised for the usage of such a language and also clarified that he was "ashamed of some of the references made". Not just that, he even admitted that the statements were made in the heat of pain.

While speaking of the drug abuse charges, Depp said, "I’ve taken these substances on and off to numb myself — to numb myself of the ghosts, the wraiths that were still with me from my youth." He cleared that he didn’t indulge in any drug abuse just for the sake of partying. He alleged that Heard's allegation about his "quote unquote substance abuse" is "grossly embellished". Depp also added in his testimony that he isn't a "maniac" and not someone who needs to be high all the time.

Depp’s testimony is yet not over, and he will continue to further the testimony on Wednesday (April 20). The libel trial, which has been running for the past few weeks, is expected to go on for the entirety of the next month as well.