Johnny Depp May Return To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean': Former Disney Executive

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to a close on June 1 when a jury verdict was announced . Following the verdict, there have been rumours that Depp will reprise his role in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

As reported by People, a former Disney executive believes Depp might return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise now that the case has been resolved and his career is projected to rebound.

The executive told the publication, "I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. "There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

Johnny was previously questioned during his defamation trial if he would return to the brand if Disney approached him again, and he stated that he would decline the offer.

After Heard's lawyer inquired of Depp, "Mr. Depp, if Disney offered you $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on earth could persuade you to return to work on another 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film. "Is that correct?" asked Depp, to which he replied, "That is correct.".

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has been one of Depp's most popular franchise films, and the actor's portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow has been a fan favourite.