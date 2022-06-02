Actor Johnny Depp had filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, who wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post back in 2018 in which she portrayed herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." After a long and much-talked about trial, the court has ruled in favour of Depp.

Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against the actress, while Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against the actor, according to a report by The Times of India. Her ex-husband was accused of directing a "smear campaign" against her, and his lawsuit was described as a continuation of "abuse and harassment."

The jury has unanimously decided in Depp's favor. The five-man, two-woman jury, after deliberating over three days, determined that Heard had defamed Depp and that her op-ed in the newspaper earlier was malicious and directed at Depp.

Depp was granted $15 million in total compensation ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages).

Heard was also defamed when Depp's lawyer declared her assault charges a fake, according to the jury, who awarded her $2 million.

The trial, which had been carried on television for several weeks, has come to a conclusion with the verdict.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," Heard said in a statement. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." She further added, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Depp, on the other hand, celebrated his victory.

On the professional front, both their acting careers were affected in a negative way.