Jitendra Kumar Breaks His Silence On Rumours Alleging He Was The Highest Paid Actor On 'Panchayat 3'

Jitendra Kumar has reacted to reports that mentioned that he was the highest paid actor on 'Panchayat 3.' It was reported that he earned Rs 5.6 lakhs from the new season.

Jitendra Kumar in 'Panchayat' Photo: Instagram
Ever since its release ‘Panchayat 3’ has become the talk of the town. The TVF show is hailed for its simplicity, heartwarming characters, and effortless comedy. The show has been received warmly by the audience. Post the release, several reports citing the remuneration of actors have surfaced in the media. A number of these reports allege that Jitendra Kumar was the highest-paid actor in the show. In a recent interview, the actor has opened up about these reports.

Jitendra Kumar plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi, also known as Sachiv Ji, in ‘Panchayat 3.’ The actor slammed the reports and mentioned how it was ‘unfair’ to discuss the remuneration of actors in reports. Hindustan Times quoted the actor saying, “Well, I think discussing somebody’s salary and financial matters is really unfair. Nothing good comes out of the discussion, and it’s not even fruitful. So, I think one should avoid falling for any such rumours, they should not be a thing.”

His statement comes after a report mentioned that he earned Rs 5.6 lakhs from ‘Panchayat 3.’ The report mentioned that he earned Rs 70,000 per episode. It also stated that he was the highest-paid actor on the show, followed by Neena Gupta who earned Rs 50,000 per episode.

In the same conversation, Kumar mentioned that starring in ‘Panchayat’ worked well for his career because filmmakers started noticing him. He said that the show opened new doors for him. He said, “As an actor when your show becomes such a massive hit and gets love from all quarters, it comes with more opportunities to better films, work on better scripts, and work with interesting filmmakers.”

‘Panchayat 3’ also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Durgesh Kumar. On the work front, Kumar will be next seen in ‘Kota Factory 3.’

