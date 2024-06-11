Jitendra Kumar plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi, also known as Sachiv Ji, in ‘Panchayat 3.’ The actor slammed the reports and mentioned how it was ‘unfair’ to discuss the remuneration of actors in reports. Hindustan Times quoted the actor saying, “Well, I think discussing somebody’s salary and financial matters is really unfair. Nothing good comes out of the discussion, and it’s not even fruitful. So, I think one should avoid falling for any such rumours, they should not be a thing.”