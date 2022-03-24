Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion Spell Glam At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion dazzled as they walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 that was held on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at the Shrine Auditorium at Los Angeles.

Donning a plunging olive-coloured bodysuit and sheer skirt, Lopez was the clear star of the evening. She was awarded the bagged for this year’s Icon Award and thanked her fans for the same. “I appreciate this so much, so very, very much. I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important to me, but that's not true. And don't think that I don't appreciate the shiny, sparkly things, because I do! I cannot lie, everybody knows that I do. But this isn't why I do this. It's not what matters most to me. I really do it for you guys,” she said, reports people.com. She was joined by her boyfriend Ben Affleck, as well as his son Samuel, 10, and Lopez's daughter Emme, 14.

After accepting the award, Lopez performed to ‘On My Way’, from her movie ‘Marry Me’ and her 2005 hit ‘Get Right’.

Halsey wore a jumpsuit with a bedazzled bodice, flared pants credit: Instagram/iHeartRadio

Lil Nas X walked away with the Male Artist of the Year award and wore a vest over a black padded sweater and cargo-style pants. Halsey, who also attended the ceremony, looked spectacular in a jumpsuit with a bedazzled bodice. She paired this with black silk flared trousers. Avril Lavigne also turned up the glam quotient on the red carpet in her half-leather trench coat gown, while Billy Porter wore a pink suit.

Lil nas X wore an all-black attire Credit: Instagram/iHeartRadio

Stallion, who looked stunning in a black velvet dress, accepted the Trailblazer Award presented to her by Kelly Rowland. “I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity,” she said while accepting the award, reports people.com. She also performed to ‘Megan's Piano’ and ‘Sweetest Pie’.



