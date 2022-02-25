Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their First Child

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, art gallery owner, Cooke Maroney, have welcomed their first child. The couple announced Lawrence’s pregnancy in September 2021.

According to TMZ, the actress gave birth in Los Angeles County. However, the child's date of birth and gender have not been revealed yet.

Fans of Lawrence got very excited after receiving the news.

One fan reacted to the news by tweeting a gif and writing, “Jennifer Lawrence has become mom now.”

Jennifer lawrence has become mom now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5CI0saGzVZ — Sophia 🌸 (@SRKs_Sophia_) February 24, 2022

Another one wrote, “Also Jennifer Lawrence had her first kid which is crazy, I remember seeing her in the Hunger Games for the first time. Time flies.”

After meeting through a mutual friend, the couple began dating in 2018. They got married in an intimate ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in 2019. Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, and Kris Jenner were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.

The couple currently lives in Manhattan, but have been house-hunting throughout New York, possibly in search of a larger unit to accommodate their growing family. They have a home in Beverly Hills as well.

Lawrence is one of Hollywood's youngest Academy Award winners. She was last seen in 'Don't Look Up', which released in December 2021. It was a satirical science fiction film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep, among others.