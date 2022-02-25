Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their First Child

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have become parents to their first child. Lawrence made her pregnancy announcement earlier this year.

Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their First Child
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Instagram - @jenniferlawrence_

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 11:29 pm

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, art gallery owner, Cooke Maroney, have welcomed their first child. The couple announced Lawrence’s pregnancy in September 2021.

According to TMZ, the actress gave birth in Los Angeles County. However, the child's date of birth and gender have not been revealed yet.

Related stories

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Return To The Red Carpet

'Hunger Games' Actor Jennifer Lawrence To Star In R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant With Her First Child

Fans of Lawrence got very excited after receiving the news.

One fan reacted to the news by tweeting a gif and writing, “Jennifer Lawrence has become mom now.”

Another one wrote, “Also Jennifer Lawrence had her first kid which is crazy, I remember seeing her in the Hunger Games for the first time. Time flies.”

After meeting through a mutual friend, the couple began dating in 2018. They got married in an intimate ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in 2019. Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, and Kris Jenner were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.

The couple currently lives in Manhattan, but have been house-hunting throughout New York, possibly in search of a larger unit to accommodate their growing family. They have a home in Beverly Hills as well.

Lawrence is one of Hollywood's youngest Academy Award winners. She was last seen in 'Don't Look Up', which released in December 2021. It was a satirical science fiction film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep, among others.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jennifer Lawrence Cooke Maroney Hollywood First Child Pregnancy Academy Awards New Parents Art Gallery Hollywood Couple Don't Look Up India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout Out To Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout Out To Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad

Sean Penn In Ukraine To Shoot Documentary On The Russian Invasion

Fairies On The Ramp

'Valimai' Makers To Cut Short Run Time By 15 Minutes

Mahesh Manjrekar's Relief From Arrest Plea Dismissed By Bombay High Court

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs