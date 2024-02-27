Jennifer Garner’s Private Relationship With John Miller Is A Stark Contrast To Her High-Profile Romance With Ben Affleck

For the unversed, John Miller and Jennifer Garner have been dating since 2018. It was casual at first, however, the couple opened up about their relationship only after Jennifer Garner’s divorce from Ben Affleck was finalised. It was also reported that the two had a small ‘on a break’ scene in 2020. However, after a brief period, the two were reunited and are happily with each other since April 2021. John Miller is the CEO of CaliBurger and its parent company, CaliGroup. Before this, from 2004 to 2010, he worked at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as the VP of intellectual property. Not just that, John Miller is also an attorney. Jennifer Garner, on the other hand, is Hollywood royalty. She is one of the topmost names when it comes to actresses. She has been belting out hits after hits over the past 3 decades and fans can get enough of her every time she comes onscreen.