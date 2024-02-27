Jennifer Garner’s Private Relationship With John Miller Is A Stark Contrast To Her High-Profile Romance With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s relationship with Ben Affleck and their subsequent married days were the top news articles every day on tabloids. The couple used to be out there with pictures, and PDAs and what not. However, Jennifer Garner’s relationship with John Miller isn’t the same. The couple has managed to keep themselves away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and try to keep a low profile always. We wonder why?
If reports are to be believed, Jennifer Garner is actually very relieved and happy that her romance with John Miller remains lowkey and as private as possible. As per a report on InTouch, Jennifer Garner is happy that her relationship with John Miller differs from that of her relationship with Ben Affleck, especially in matters of the media attention.
“They’re not into the power couple trend. They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking. They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded. Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy,” said and insider talking to InTouch about the same.
As an A-list actress in Hollywood, this would be a blessing to be able to keep one’s life private and keep that stress of the paparazzi away from their lives as much as possible.
For the unversed, John Miller and Jennifer Garner have been dating since 2018. It was casual at first, however, the couple opened up about their relationship only after Jennifer Garner’s divorce from Ben Affleck was finalised. It was also reported that the two had a small ‘on a break’ scene in 2020. However, after a brief period, the two were reunited and are happily with each other since April 2021. John Miller is the CEO of CaliBurger and its parent company, CaliGroup. Before this, from 2004 to 2010, he worked at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as the VP of intellectual property. Not just that, John Miller is also an attorney. Jennifer Garner, on the other hand, is Hollywood royalty. She is one of the topmost names when it comes to actresses. She has been belting out hits after hits over the past 3 decades and fans can get enough of her every time she comes onscreen.