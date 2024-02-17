Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been one of Hollywood’s most influential couples. According to a recent report, the former couple may be uniting for Affleck’s upcoming film – ‘Animals.’ The report mentions that Garner is being roped in to play the female lead.
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck is directing a crime thriller on Netflix. Titled ‘Animals’, Affleck is producing the film with Matt Damon through their Artists Equity banner, along with Dani Bernfeld. Joining them are Brad Weston and Collin Creighton from the MakeReady shingle.
Advertisement
Jennifer Garner’s deal is currently being worked upon. If it pans out well, she will be starring against Matt Damon and the project will go on floors in Los Angeles in March this year. ‘Animals’ revolves around a man who is contesting the mayoral elections. Their son gets kidnapped during the election season. The couple is surrounded by their personal and political enemies, and they have no other option apart from getting their hands dirty to save their son. The story has been penned by Connor McIntyre.
Advertisement
Garner is known for her versatile roles. The actor has dipped her toes in comedies rom coms to thrillers. She has starred in numerous projects by Netflix such as ‘Family Switch’, ‘The Adam Project’, and ‘Yes Day.’ She was married to Affleck for 13 years. Together, they have worked in ‘Pearl Harbor’ (2001), ‘Daredevil’ (2003), and Elektra (2005). ‘Animals’ will be the first time she will star in a movie directed by her former husband.
Advertisement
The couple separated in 2018. Affleck is now married to singer Jennifer Lopez. Garner, on the other hand, is reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with John Miller.