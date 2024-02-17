Jennifer Garner’s deal is currently being worked upon. If it pans out well, she will be starring against Matt Damon and the project will go on floors in Los Angeles in March this year. ‘Animals’ revolves around a man who is contesting the mayoral elections. Their son gets kidnapped during the election season. The couple is surrounded by their personal and political enemies, and they have no other option apart from getting their hands dirty to save their son. The story has been penned by Connor McIntyre.