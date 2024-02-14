Jennifer Lopez Says Her Previous Relationship With Ben Affleck 'Crumbled Under Pressure'

In her interview with Variety, Jennifer opened up about rediscovering her and Ben after trying to figure it out. She said, "You have trauma from your past. You have these patterns you haven’t figured out yet. And you get into these relationships where you compromise yourself in ways that you never thought you would. Or you allow people to treat you in ways that you never thought you would….And that certainly has happened to me.”

Jennifer said that her relationship with Ben was crumbling "under the weight of the pressure.” They both lost themselves and needed to go their separate ways since they did not know how to get through. She said: "I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.”