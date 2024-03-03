Art & Entertainment

Jennie, Brockhampton's Matt Champion Tease Collab With Demo Track

K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink member Jennie and American hip-hop boy band Brockhampton member Matt Champion have teased a new audio collaboration on social media.

March 3, 2024
On Sunday, the two artistes took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a post of an unreleased demo, where Jennie can be heard singing a sweet love song while Champion lending his vocals.

The clips went viral and started doing the rounds on social media, with fans reacting to the unexpected collaboration, reports allkpop.com.

A comment read: "Never in my life did I think I would get Jennie × BROCKHAMPTON crumbs..."

"I'm so excited for her and this collab," said another. A user wrote: "And when the official release drops, I won't shut up about it!"

