Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jayam Ravi Tests Positive For Covid

Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role of Arunmozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster hit 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jayam Ravi
Jayam Ravi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 11:46 am

Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role of Arunmozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster hit 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Jayam Ravi said, "Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless."

Several celebrities have wished Ravi a swift and complete recovery from the virus. Director Ahmed, who has worked with Ravi in a couple of films, responded to Ravi's tweet saying, "Oh no! Get well soon Ravi."


Ravi's announcement has set the warning bells ringing among those in the film industry who thought that Covid was a thing of the past.

It has now compelled people to reconsider their earlier decision of not wearing a mask while stepping out of their homes.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jayam Ravi COVID-19 Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Covid-19 Positive Twitter South Indian Actor India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand Eye Winning Start

T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand Eye Winning Start

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Australia Opt To Bowl

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Australia Opt To Bowl