The actor talked about how youngsters are always on the edge because they are constantly consuming content and taking in information. She continued, “We hadn’t heard of an anxiety attack when we were kids. Let alone our childhood, we never heard it in our midlife also. Where does this come from? This comes because you are constantly being fed information. This comes from ‘how does this girl look? How is she getting her nails and makeup?’ Anxiety comes from this. Too much information.”