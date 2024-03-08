Jaya Bachchan has always preferred to stay away from social media and the cameras. The actor has always voiced her dislike of the constant need to be on the internet. In a latest episode of ‘What The Hell Navya’, she discussed the pros and cons of the internet and claimed that it is the major reason why a lot of younger people complain of anxiety attacks.
Speaking on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘What The Hell Navya’ podcast, Navya, Jaya, and Shweta spoke at length about the pros and cons of the digital age. Jaya Bachchan told Navya how youngsters today feel that they have a constant need to stay online and in touch with everyone. She said, “Navya, what happens among your generation is that ‘answer to the calls quickly, reply to texts quickly’. You get your validation from what you see on the internet and your phone. ‘Are we looking nice? Are we thinking correctly? Are you saying the right thing?’ All this increases your stress levels.”
The actor talked about how youngsters are always on the edge because they are constantly consuming content and taking in information. She continued, “We hadn’t heard of an anxiety attack when we were kids. Let alone our childhood, we never heard it in our midlife also. Where does this come from? This comes because you are constantly being fed information. This comes from ‘how does this girl look? How is she getting her nails and makeup?’ Anxiety comes from this. Too much information.”
While Jaya Bachchan stated her points and voiced her reason, Shweta Bachchan did not agree with this. She mentioned that anxiety has always been there but now people are recognizing and talking more about it.