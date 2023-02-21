Janhvi Kapoor Pens Note For Sridevi: 'I Still Look For You Everywhere Mumma'

As the coming February 24 will mark fifth death anniversary of veteran actress Sridevi, her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note and said that she still looks for her "mummaa".



Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of her talking to her mother. The picture seems to be from an event.



"I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do - it starts and ends with you," Janhvi captioned the image.



Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. She died due to accidental drowning in bath tub. She was in Dubai for attending a family function.



Sridevi's last big screen outing was in the 2017 film 'Mom', for which she also earned a National Award, posthumously.



Janhvi is now gearing up for the release of 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'.