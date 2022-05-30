Jacqueline Fernandez To Travel To Abu Dhabi With Conditions

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress who has been on the Enforcement Directorate's radar, has been directed to be accessible for investigation at any time and to leave the country. The actress, however, had to fly to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022.

In this regard, Jacqueline had petitioned a Delhi court to allow her to travel to Abu Dhabi. The actor has been granted permission to travel from May 31 to June 6 after a protracted wait.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh said, during this time, the Lookout Circular (LOC) against her issued in the case shall stand suspended, reported TOI. She has also been required to make a surety deposit of Rs. 50 lakhs. The actor must also notify the investigative agency of her return, according to the court ruling.

In connection with its criminal investigation into alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate attached Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7 crore under the anti-money laundering statute. Chandrashekhar is accused of using unlawful money extorted from high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh, to buy gifts for Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Sukesh Chandrashekhar Instagram

Fernandez stated that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones, and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar. She informed the federal anti-money laundering agency that she had returned a Mini Cooper car that she had obtained in a similar manner.

Professionally, Jacqueline was most recently seen in John Abraham's 'Attack.' She will star alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and alongside Akshay Kumar in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' in the near future.

The IIFA 2022 will take place in the coming days.