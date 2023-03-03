Jacqueline Fernandez’s Smoking Hot Avatars From ‘Deewaane’ Are Oh-So-Sexy

Jacqueline Fernandez’s looks from the latest song ‘Deewaane’ from the film ‘Selfiee’ were dropped today and the star is looking oh-so-beautiful in this new look. Dancing in full power, the little teaser of Jacqueline Fernandez grooving to ‘Deewaane’ has already teased us enough for the weekend. While Jacqueline has delivered some smashing performances in songs like ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ and couped one of the breakthrough campaigns in Indian advertisements, you wouldn't be able to stop stealing glances at her in this latest song.

Here is decoding Jacqueline Fernandez’s hot, stunning, and alluring looks from the song ‘Deewaane’:

The Golden Girl

Jacqueline Fernandez YouTube

Donning a vibrant lehenga and a blouse, Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in this look in the song Deewaane.

Slaying Multicolor Traditional

Jacqueline Fernandez YouTube

Jacqueline Fernandez is re-introducing the trend of Multicolored lehenga over a solid designer blouse. Her dance in Deewaane has swept us off our feet and there is nobody who could have worn it better than her.

Go Olive

Jacqueline Fernandez YouTube

Jacqueline has ignited her dark feminine energy in this all-olive outfit. Her perfectly curled hair had only added more elegance to her look.

Painting The Town In Red

Jacqueline Fernandez And Emraan Hashmi YouTube

Jacqueline Fernandez’s screen presence is more beguiling than ever in Deewaane. While the actress painted the town red as she danced in this outfit, she looked twice as good being paired next to Emraan Hashmi.

Oh-So-Perfect In Silver

Jacqueline Fernandez And Emraan Hashmi YouTube

Looking like a dream in the twilight, dressed in a glamorous silver lehenga, Jacqueline has taken the temperature a notch higher. We are so loving the look of the actress!