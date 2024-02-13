Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a police complaint against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for harassing and threatening her from inside a jail. As per a report by Indian Express, she filed the complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora and also sent the letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). Post her complaint, a specialised unit has been asked to start a preliminary inquiry on it.
The letter had the subject line: "Systemic failure in prosecution witness protection" and Jacqueline wrote, “I am a responsible citizen, who has found herself inadvertently embroiled in a case that has far-reaching implications for the rule of law and the sanctity of our judicial system. As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, I write to you amidst a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns. A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in open public domain. (sic)”
In her letter, the actress also said that it threatens her safety and jeopardises the integrity of the legal processes. She urged them to register a case against Sukesh under IPC sections to ensure her protection as a prosecution witness in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
She further said, ''The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinised and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse, (sic)”.
For the unaware, it was in December last year, Jacqueline Fernandez approached Delhi court to seek directions to restrain Sukesh from sending her letters, messages, or statements. Jacqueline is allegedly involved in the Rs 200 crore money laundering and extortion case linked to the conman.