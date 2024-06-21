In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Isha Koppikar revealed that she had faced a casting couch experience during the early days of her career. She mentioned how many young actors succumb to the pressure and give in. However, she also mentioned that actors with ‘values’ have not given in and continue to thrive in the industry. She said, “It was never about what you can do. Heroes and actors used to decide. You have heard about #MeToo, and if you had values, it was very difficult. Many actresses left the industry during my time. Either the girls gave in or they gave up. There are very few who are still in the industry and haven’t given up, and I am one of them.”