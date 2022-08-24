Southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda is making his Hindi film debut with ‘Liger’, a sports drama, also starring Ananya Pandey, who is making her first multi-lingual film debut with it. The Puri Jagannadh directorial film is all set to release theatrically on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



During a recent conference in Delhi to promote the film, the leading stars thanked their fans for showing so much love and affection during their multi-city promotional tour. “This feeling is different and I don’t know if I will ever forget what I have received during these promotional days,” said Vijay.



Vijay and Ananya covered more than 17 cities and took almost 25 flights for the promotion of the film that is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta and during this, they developed a close bond with the entire crew.



When asked if Vijay is now going to miss Ananya now that the film is ready for release, he told the writer, “I am sure we will miss the entire team because when we make a picture, that affection generates. This picture took three years to make- from the first time I heard the script till release- and we spent so much time together, traveled to so many cities, and shared the highs and lows while making and promoting the film so when the picture is complete, you miss the times spent together but then life goes on. Then start another picture and another battle.”



The dating rumors of Ananya and Vijay have been floating around for the past few days. According to a news report by Bollywood Life, something has been brewing between the two and they have apparently fallen for each other while promoting 'Liger'.



The actor Vijay Deverakonda also reacted to the recent trend on social media of boycotting several Bollywood films including ‘Liger’, Vijay said 'kaun rokenge dekh lenge (we will see who will stop us)'.



Recently, there have been calls to boycott films such as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan', and Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. The trend has been affecting the box-office business of many recent releases.