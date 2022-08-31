Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Indian Postal Service To Release A Kiccha Sudeep Envelope

The Indian Postal Service Department is bringing out a special 'Postal Envelope' of Superstar Kiccha Sudeepa.

Kiccha Sudeepa
Kiccha Sudeepa indianexpress

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:29 pm

The Department of Posts, Government of India, has been issuing a 'Special Postal Envelope' to record the country's special events, awards or achievements of individuals for hundreds of years.

This time, the Indian Postal Department is recording the achievement of national star Kiccha Sudeepa who has completed 25 years in the film industry. On this occasion, a representative from the postal department Madesh visited Kichcha Sudeepa's residence and cordially invited him for the launch event. The launch of this special envelope will be held soon.

Kannada cinema and Kiccha Sudeepa's fans have heartily appreciated this move of the Postal Department on social media.

