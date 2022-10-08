‘Indian Idol 13' Contestant Requests Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma To Train Her

Veteran music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, who is behind a number of films like 'Dosti', 'Milan', 'Shagird', 'Do Raaste', 'Dostana', 'Karz' and others along with late musician Laxmikant Shantaram Patil Kudalkar, is set to grace the latest episode of singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13'. He will be accompanied by his wife, Sunila Pyarelal Sharma as celebrity guests.

During the course of the episode, contestant Debosmita Roy from Kolkata will be seen performing with Vineet Singh from Lucknow the song 'Saathiya Nahi Jana' and 'Woh Jab Yaad Aaye'. Post her performance she requested the ace musician to train her in music as it has always been her dream.

She said: "The place where I live in Kolkata is very small and the gurukul is far from my house. I have always dreamt of being trained by Pyarelal ji and it will be a dream come true if I get guidance from sir."

Adding to the conversation, singer and show judge, Neha Kakkar praises the contestant for singing such difficult compositions with so much ease.

Neha added: "This song is very difficult to perform, and I can say this proudly today that both of you performed really well and have done justice to this song."

The show started with the Top 15 contestants including Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu and Kashmir, Shagun Pathak from Ranchi, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali, Rupam Bharnarhia from Amritsar, Shivam Singh from Baroda, Kavya Limaye from Gujarat, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Senjuti Das, Sanchari Sengupta, Sonakshi Kar, Debosmita Roy and Pritam Roy from Kolkata.

The singing reality show judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.