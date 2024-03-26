Art & Entertainment

Indian Fashionistas Seek Harmonious Blend Of Tradition And Innovation: Gaurang Shah

Award-winning textile designer Gaurang Shah has talked about how Indian style has evolved and said that fashionistas today are seeking a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation.

IANS
Gaurang Shah Photo: News Nine
Talking about the evolution of Indian fashion, Gaurang told IANS: “Indian fashionistas today are seeking a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. There's a growing appreciation for heritage textiles like Jamdani and handlooms, with a modern twist.”

The designer, who ventured into costume designing with Nag Ashwin’s 2018 Telugu film 'Mahanati', said that the consumer now values “authenticity, craftsmanship, and sustainability over fleeting trends.”

“This resurgence of interest in our cultural roots has brought about a renaissance in ethnic wear, where timeless gracefulness meets contemporary sensibilities,” he added.

“This has been our focus when we set out to create our ensembles each season -- infused with modern twists. Sarees, ghagras, and lehengas now showcase fusion textiles, with floral embroidery and hand-charkha Khadi making statements.”

Gaurang, who showcased his latest collection at the LFW x FDCI, added that the spotlight is also on reinventing the “dupatta, adding interesting twists to complete the look combining different textiles and textures.”

