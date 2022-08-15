Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Expresses Their Patriotic Wishes

India is celebrating 75 years of independence today. It is one of the most significant days in the life of every Indian. On this note, celebrities talk about their fondest memories of Independence Day, what it means to them and also express their patriotic wishes to the fellow country people.

Amaal Mallik

The day holds great importance for our country as we remember all the struggles put forth by our great freedom fighters. This is our 75th year of independence; it’s special in every way after everything our country went through. Let’s take the responsibility individually in making it strong economically, contribute towards making it a more healthy and safe place to live in. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence day.

Vijayendra Kumeria

My favourite childhood Independence Day memories are those from my school days - where we would have some kind of a skit depicting characters connected to India’s freedom fighters. It was also a very fun and interesting day for us as kids, as we would learn something new about our country, after which we would all just stand together and hoist the flag along with the national anthem. In school I was always excited for all the activities as there were more events and less classes.

Arjun Bijlani

As a child my best Independence Day memories are from school. We would all hoist the flag and sing the National anthem together. And the best part about the celebration was them pinning mini flags to our uniforms and giving us ladoos. These are some of my fondest memories which I will always cherish.

Priya Banerjee

India is all about love, from it's rich cultural heritage to being one of the largest democracies in the world. We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. This Independence day let’s take a moment to be more humble, kind and grounded. Happy Independence day!

Asha Negi

The phase of Covid- 19 was enough to make us aware that we can overcome literally anything if we unite. And that's the beauty of our country. After everything our nation has been through, this 75th anniversary of independence is unique in every sense. Happy Independence day to everyone! May we always be as kind and supportive towards each other.

Ishita Dutta

Freedom is something you have to fight for. We have fought hard to earn it, so let’s celebrate it. Never let go of it and always carry it in our heart. Let your spirits fly high with the Indian flag today. Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Happy Independence Day!

Anuj Sachdeva

My favourite memories have always been with my father and family people. We have a joint family and we used to go on terrace and fly kites. In the evening we used to have ice cream together.

Raj Anadkat

As we honour all the efforts made by our heroic freedom fighters, the day is very significant for our nation. This 75th anniversary of independence is unique in every sense. Let's each take personal responsibility to make it a safer and healthier place to live. Wishing everyone a happy Independence day.

Mitaali Naag

Independence Day brings back all the school memories. Where we used to conduct flag hoisting. We would also have a cultural function. We used to look serene wearing all white and a small paper flag like a badge. We would then have cultural activities like skits and dance and songs. I would take part in it actively!

Saanand Verma

Independence Day means a lot to me. It is absolutely fantastic to remember those sacrifices by so many freedom fighters and we feel proud that now we are breathing in a free country. My father was a great poet. On Independence Day we used to go to various places to hoist the flag. He used to make me sing a lot of patriotic songs because I have been a singer since my childhood and was a performer. I used to do some stage shows too. That is my favourite memory. Though I was a child and didn’t understood much about the songs but I used to sing with great enthusiasm and everyone used to compliment me. This is something I always remember and I feel good about it.

Akanksha Puri

I would say that our country is one of the best in the world. Every year on this day, I am reminded of the sacrifices made by all the people who stood by the nation in every possible way. We are where we are simply as a result of them. Happy Independence Day to all let's keep our nation strong and continue to shine on.

Stebin Ben

Without a doubt I would say ours is one of the greatest nations in the world, every year on this day my memories of our freedom fighters, forefathers and our soldiers are rekindled. It’s only because of them that we are where we are. I celebrate Independence Day by firstly going and attending the flag hoisting in my society. It's something we did in school and I continue to do so. I would just say let us stay united and take our country to greater heights.