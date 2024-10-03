In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow

The young artist, a native of Lucknow, was inspired to do this photo series as the art has been in her family for generations. “I had always seen my mother and grandmother wear this work. One day, my grandmother brought out a beautiful green dupatta with intricate muqaish work all over and told me that it was her handiwork,” she recalls. “It struck me how the painstaking labour behind this striking art had not been recognised for decades.” It was this inter-generational tradition that also became an important thread in her photographs. “The tragedy is that these women have never worn a single piece of such clothing on their bodies. These pieces, which require ten hours of work per day, impact their eyes and backs and are expensive because of the metal prices”. Juned says that if given a choice, the artisans do not wish to pass on their skill to their children and want them to get educated instead. Her work also raises the question of agency—the women choosing to engage with this art out of joy, and not out of their need.