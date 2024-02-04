The 'Female Gaze' At India Art Fair 2024

Born in Ballia, a conservative region in western Uttar Pradesh where regressive gender roles are normative, Singh was always bothered by the perception of “beauty and grooming” specifically as a female trait. Her intimate portraits, part of her ‘The Bather’ series, depict men preening and brushing their hair in front of a mirror, presumably after a shower. These men have a candid, soft, sensual demeanor. “Whenever we think of beauty or bathing, we only think of women because all imagery around it depicts women, usually painted or created by men. With this series, I have tried to invert the male gaze by depicting how a man in his intimate moments might look like when seen by a woman,” she says.