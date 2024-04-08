Art & Entertainment

Ileana D'Cruz Shares Picture Of Son With Hubby Michael Dolan, Calls Them ‘My Whole World’

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared an adorable picture of her “world” featuring her toddler Koa Phoenix with husband Michael Dolan.

Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz with Son Photo: Instagram
Ileana, on Monday, morning took to Instagram stories, where she uploaded a monochrome picture of her son resting on Dolan, who is asleep in bed. Little Koa is on his father’s lap, wide awake.

Ileana D'Cruz Story
Ileana D'Cruz Story Photo: Instagram
The actress captioned the image: “My whole world (evil eye and heart emoji).”

Ileana welcomed Koa with Dolan last year on August 1.

About her work, Ileana will be seen in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. The film is about a cheating couple, who fall in love once again and are confused how to open up to their respective partners with whom they were having an extramarital affair.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and marks her directorial debut. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 19.

