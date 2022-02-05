Ileana D’Cruz Deletes Apps That Made Her Look ‘Slimmer’

'Barfi' actress Ileana D'Cruz has been absent from the screen, but she is frequently visible on social media. Her Instagram account is full of interesting posts, ranging from bikini photos to glimpses of her travels. She endorsed body positivity in a new Instagram post a few hours ago, sharing an unedited photo of herself posing in a bikini. D'Cruz revealed that she deleted all of the photo editing apps from her phone that made her look'slimmer' and'more toned' in the video.

She flaunted her beach body in a red swimsuit and wrote, “So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me” adding the hashtag “you are beautiful”.

Actress Ileana D'Cruz story post on her Instagram handle.

D'Cruz revealed in 2017 at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health that she suffered from Body Dysmorphic Disorder and had suicidal thoughts as a result of it.

She had shared another photo without filters in October 2020, along with a body positivity note, “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough.....I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough,” her caption read.

On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in actor Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull'. Kookie Gulati directed the film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar as an OTT release.