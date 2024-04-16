The statement read, “Hello, this is 143 Entertainment. We would like to express our gratitude to iKONIC [iKON’s fans] for always giving iKON endless support, encouragement, and love. Member Bobby’s scheduled enlistment date has been changed from May 21 to June 4. There will be no official event on the day of enlistment. We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that they will be enlisting privately in order to prevent safety-related accidents due to on-site confusion. Thank you.”