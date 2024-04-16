Popular K-pop band, iKon, made news earlier this month when two of its band members announced that they would start their mandatory military training. Bobby and Chanwoo were going to start their duties on May 21 and May 27 respectively. However, as the dates of the enlistment draw close, a latest development has revealed that Bobby will be pushing his enlistment from May to June.
iKon’s Bobby had initially revealed through his agency – 143 Entertainment – that he would start his military duty on May 21. The soloist has, now, announced that he will commence his duty from June 4 onwards. His agency has issued a statement announcing this new date. In its statement, the agency thanked fans for showering endless support on the band.
The statement read, “Hello, this is 143 Entertainment. We would like to express our gratitude to iKONIC [iKON’s fans] for always giving iKON endless support, encouragement, and love. Member Bobby’s scheduled enlistment date has been changed from May 21 to June 4. There will be no official event on the day of enlistment. We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that they will be enlisting privately in order to prevent safety-related accidents due to on-site confusion. Thank you.”
Bobby has been a part of iKON since 2015. Throughout his career, Bobby has collaborated with artists such as Lee Hi, PSY, EPIK HIGH, and Kim Jae-hwan to name a few. In 2016, he started his solo career. His most recent album, ‘Sir. Robert’ was released in February this year. The rapper is known for dissing RM of BTS in ‘Come Here.’ This track remains to be a pivotal moment in K-pop history even though it took place almost a decade ago.