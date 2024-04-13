Art & Entertainment

Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: 'Midas Touch' By KISS OF LIFE Takes A Massive Leap

Here are the top 10 K-Pop songs of the week (5 April-11 April) that had listeners playing them on loop.

A still of KISS OF LIFE members from 'Midas Touch' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

The week of April 5- April 11 has been stable more than ever yet it has a very big leap for one artist. 'Magnetic' by ILLIT has managed to retain its top position this week as well.

The highlight of this week is 'Midas Touch' by Kiss of Life, a girl group, that entered the charts last week. For the week of March 29- April 4 this song debuted at the 171th position. This week, however, the song has take a leap of 161 positions and bagged the number 10 position with 163,505 streams. With that 'Fate' by (G)I-DLE has been pushed out of the top 10 songs.

Essentially there is no change in the position of songs that were there at positions 2-9 last week. Jimin from BTS has retained all of his four songs on the top 10 list this week as well. Jeon Jung Kook has also retained his three songs, 'Seven', '3D' and 'Standing Next to You' on the charts. Jimin's 'Like Crazy' has maintained its leap for a whopping time period of 55 weeks now.

The highest streak is that of Jimin's 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' which has been on the charts for 56 weeks. Interestingly, only 3 songs on the chart this week belong to the artists other than the members of BTS. All 3 of these artists are popular girl groups of K-Pop. Let's check out the top 10 for this week:

1. 'Magnetic'

Artist: ILLIT

Streams: 747,519

2. 'Like Crazy' - Jimin

Artist: Jimin

Streams: 675,931

3. 'Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)

Artist: Jung Kook, Latto

Streams: 446,940

4. 'Like Crazy (English Version)'

Artist: Jimin

Streams: 375,170

5. 'Set Me Free Pt.2'

Artist: Jimin

Streams: 339,477

6. '3D (feat. Jack Harlow)'

Artist: Jung Kook, Jack Harlow

Streams: 295,187

7. 'Closer Than This'

Artist: Jimin

Streams: 276,726

8. 'Standing Next To You'

Artist: Jung Kook

Streams: 246,465

9. 'EASY'

Artist: LE SSERAFIM

Streams: 177,669

10. 'Midas Touch'

Artist: KISS OF LIFE

Streams: 163,505

