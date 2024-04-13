Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: 'Midas Touch' By KISS OF LIFE Takes A Massive Leap

Essentially there is no change in the position of songs that were there at positions 2-9 last week. Jimin from BTS has retained all of his four songs on the top 10 list this week as well. Jeon Jung Kook has also retained his three songs, 'Seven', '3D' and 'Standing Next to You' on the charts. Jimin's 'Like Crazy' has maintained its leap for a whopping time period of 55 weeks now.